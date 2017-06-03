Tie-up on cards? Nitish Kumar shares stage with Rahul Gandhi at DMK event

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (extreme left) with Congress Vice President (fourth from left) and other leaders at a function to celebrate the 94th birthday of DMK leader M Karunanidhi, in Chennai

Amid political rumours of a possible alignment between the (United) and the Congress, Bihar chief minister shared the stage with Congress vice-president on Saturday, at a function organised by the DMK.

Last week, Kumar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, a day after he skipped the luncheon meeting organised by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for opposition leaders. This had created a lot of buzz in political circles.



Others present at the event included DMK leader M K Stalin, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

The function was organised to mark Karunanidhi’s 60 years as a member of the legislative assembly. Supremo also celebrated his 94th birthday.

However, the five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu did not make any public apperance today due to health reasons. DMK posted a video of Karunanidhi cutting a cake, on social media.

Non- parties came together for this event, ahead of the Presidential election, which is scheduled for next month. DMK had not invited leaders for the function.