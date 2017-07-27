Nitish takes oath as Bihar CM at 10 am today, Sushil Modi to be his deputy

Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader will take oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Thursday at 10 a.m.

The confirmation of the timing came from Sushil Modi, who said that they have submitted a letter, with support of 132 MLAs,

He also said that they have given 10 am as the time for swearing in, which initially was 5 pm.

"We have submitted a letter with support of 132 MLAs. We have been given the time of 10 a.m., today, for swearing in," he told ANI.

The news of swearing in as the Deputy Chief Minister came from president Nityanand Rai.

"The Governor invited us for oath ceremony at 10 a.m. today. Two people are to take oath- Kumar as the Chief Minister and as the Deputy Chief Minister," Rai told ANI.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister took to Twitter to express his rage over the present developments.

He intimated that they are going to the Governor house to stage dharna, if not called for being the single largest party.

He confirmed the same in another tweet:

Questioning Nitish's rush to stake claim, Tejashwi said the time for swearing-in changed from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. as soon as the information of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) meeting the Governor at 11 a.m. came out.

is witnessing upheaval soon after Kumar's resignation came in yesterday evening.

also dubbed his alliance with the RJD as unnatural.

However, RJD is claiming that it has support of more than half of the MLAs and they have every right to stake claim to form government, as their party is the single largest party.