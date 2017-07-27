Nitish-Lalu split: RJD supporters pelt stones on DM, SP during protest

-
ALSO READGhar wapsi for Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar to seek trust vote at 11 am tomorrow 'Bihar ki beti' nominated only to lose: Nitish on Meira as Prez candidate President poll: Nitish a cheat, will suffer for backing Kovind, says RJD Nitish Kumar supports Ram Nath Kovind; proves he's nobody's man but his own
-
RJD supporters on Thursday threw stones on the Saran district magistrate and superintendent of police during protests against Nitish Kumar breaking the Grand Alliance to form a new government with NDA support.
The protestors threw stones at the district magistrate Harihar Prasad and police superintendent Aunsuiya Ransingh Sahu when they came to remove protestors shouting slogans in favour of RJD on Jay Prakash Narayan overbridge in the district.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajit Kumar Rai confirmed incident and said an FIR has been registered in this connection.
The police chased away the protestors and restored traffic on the overbridge, which connects Sonepur with Patna district, sub-divisional officer Sudhir Kumar said.
Reports of road blockade and protest march by RJD supporters also poured in from Hajipur and Begusarai among others during the day.
The RJD supporters held protests against Kumar and also against the denial of a chance to RJD, the single largest party in the house to form the government.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU