Nitish recalls his student days, says girls weren't admitted to the college

Another side of chief Minister was on show at the Institute of Technology (NIT) alumni meet at Patna earlier this week. Kumar recalled in his speech at his alma mater (he was an engineering student till he quit to join politics: in those days NIT was called the College of Engineering) that when he was a student, girls were not admitted to the college. Then, the policy changed and the first batch of girls was admitted. “In those days, leave alone students, even teachers used to stop talking and watch if a girl was spotted in college” he said. “we were quite happy that girls had been allowed admission”.

Then their number grew. It was a wonderful time”. The hall rippled with laughter.