Nitish's call for pan-India alcohol ban will lead to illegal trade: CPI(M)

Karat said that the ban and total prohibition lead to illegal trade while free supply of causes "social havoc"."So, a more regulated policy with people's participation is what we support," she told PTI, when asked about her party's view on Kumar's statement.Karat said her party believes that the present policies of most state governments actually promote its consumption as a revenue spinner."We fight against such policies and support and build social movements against alcohol abuse," she added.Kumar had yesterday hit out at the and Left parties, asking why they could not support a ban on and campaign against its consumption."When Gujarat could implement ban, could show that it could also be banned in the state, why it cannot be banned in the entire country?" he had said while addressing a party event in New Delhi.Stressing that all religions, including Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism, Buddhism and Jainism, criticise consumption, he had said a ban in the entire country would be the biggest sign of communal harmony and respect to all the religions.