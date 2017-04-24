TRENDING ON BS
NMIMS students shine at Transform Maharashtra competition

Addresses burgeoning issues related to rural education, Swacch Maharashtra

Agencies 

Transform Maharashtra, a state-wide competition invited ideas and solutions from educational institutes. Considering the current social and economic scenario, MBA(Tech.) students from NMIMS University’s Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management and Engineering (MPSTME) participated in three different themes like transforming rural education, Clean state: Swacch Maharashtra and Jai Kishan: Drought Free Maharashtra in a group of 5-6 members in each team. The solutions received from the students were being judged for two exclusive categories of prizes ‘Judges’ Choice’ and ‘Popular Choice’ competing.

In the competition that saw more than 4 lakhs students competing, team from MPSTME named Sarva was 2nd runner up as per the Judges Choice Winners, where they presented their thoughts on the theme ‘Transforming rural education’. The team had five members from final year Jainam, Shreeyash, Saumil, Jelam and Mohak. The proposal was presented to the industry experts like Shrikant Sinha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NASSCOM Foundation; Anand Lunia, co-founder of India Quotient, Vandana Goyal, CEO of Akanksha Foundation; Malati Gadgil, Co-founder of SWACH and Pranav Jivrajka, Founding Partner, OLA.

