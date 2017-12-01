No change in H1-B visa norms, system to remain as before: US

Amid the H1-B visa row in India, the government on Friday said there has been no change in law regarding the H1-B regime and the system continued to be as before.

Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for State for South Asia Thomas Vajda said no legislation has been passed so far on the particular category of visa.

"(There is) no change in the law today for H1-B (visa) regime or system in the United States... President (Donald) asked for review of the H1B- system...but no steps have been taken. Many changes in law, so many cases, require changes of legislation. But so far no legislation has been passed on H1-B. For the moment, the system remains as it has in the past," Vajda told reporters after an interactive session with members of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Following Trump's election as president on a protectionist platform, the has announced stricter norms for issuing the H1-B and

India's Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu said in October that the issue of H1-B and L1 visas, which have facilitated the entry of Indian IT professionals, has been raised strongly with Washington.

Responding to a query regarding reducing pet coke imports from the US, Vajda said the sees energy as the most potential area for increasing economic activities.

"The is committed to increase energy export and support for India's economic development," he said.

Vajda said both the governments of and the have been hopeful and supportive for completion of contract between the Westinghouse Electric Company and the Nuclear Power Corporation of to build six nuclear reactors in

On the Rohingya refugee crisis, he said the has been providing financial support for humanitarian purposes to the Bangladesh government through international organisations to help out over 600,000 Rohingyas who have fled to Bangladesh from Myanmar since August.

"We also continue to urge the governments of Myanmar and Bangladesh to have conversations and discussions that will facilitate the safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar," he added.