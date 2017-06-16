No change in our stance: China blocks India's NSG bid in next week's meet

China has stuck to its stand that new members should sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty

said on Friday that there is no change in its stance on admission of non-NPT states into the (NSG), marring India's chances of entering the 48-member elite club at its crucial meeting next week.



"On the issue of (NSG), I can tell you China's stance on the accession of new members into has not changed," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told reporters.



Lu made the remarks while responding to questions about reports that Russian President had taken up India's accession to the with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during their recent meeting at on the sidelines of the Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.



According to reports, the plenary meeting is due to be held next week in the Swiss capital of Bern.



The issue has become a major sticking point in bilateral relations between and



After India's application for entry into the elite group which controls the nuclear trade, Pakistan, the all-weather ally of China, too had applied with the tacit backing of Beijing.



While India, which is backed by the US and a number of western countries has garnered the support of a majority of the group's members, has stuck to its stand that new members should sign the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), making India's entry difficult as the group is guided by the consensus principle. is not a signatory to the NPT.



After a series of meetings, has backed a two-step approach which stipulates that the members first need to arrive at a set of principles for the admission of non-NPT states into the and then move forward with discussions of specific cases.

