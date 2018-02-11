No compromise! Once a Masjid, always a Masjid, says Owaisi on Babri dispute

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief said there will no compromise on the issue related to Babri Masjid and triple talaq bill.

Addressing a press conference here, Owaisi said, "The (AIMPB) has reiterated its un-compromising stand on instant triple talaq bill and Babri Masjid issues. It was clearly said that once a Masjid is built, till eternity that will remain a Masjid. People who compromise on this issue will be answerable to Almighty Allah".

He added that the triple talaq bill, which is now pending in the Rajya Sabha, is not acceptable to the Muslim community because it is against the Constitutional provisions which are given to minorities.

Earlier on Friday, AIMIM chief emphasised that the land dedicated for Babri Masjid cannot be sold, gifted, or alienated.

Owaisi's reaction came after the AIMPLB working committee held a meeting to find a solution to the

"The board reiterates its resolution of December 1990 and January 1993 and once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted, or in any way alienated.

If once dedicated, it vests in Allah," he said.

He added that all the attempts to negotiate the settlements in past have been infructuous and there is no proposal which offers a settlement without sacrificing.

The three-day 26th plenary session of the AIMPB began here on Friday.

The AIMPLB rejected the possibility of any kind of settlement on the issue, stating that such a move would violate the basic tenets of Islam.

Earlier on February 8, the three-judge Supreme Court bench fixed March 14 as the next date of hearing in Ayodhya case as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before the apex court.

The petitions before the judges relate to the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the title suit that had been pending for nearly six decades.

The dispute before the court was whether the 2.7 acres of disputed land on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished on December 6, 1992, belongs to the Sunni Central Waqf Board or to the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is a century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed.

The Hindus claim that it is the birthplace of Lord Rama where a mosque was built in 1528-29 CE (935 AH) by Mir Baqi. Since the mosque was built on orders of the Mughal emperor Babur, it was named Babri Masjid.