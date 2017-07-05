No compromise, withdraw your troops: China to India over Sikkim stand-off

on Tuesday said there was no scope for a “compromise” in the military stand-off with in the section, and put the onus on New Delhi to resolve the “grave” situation.

In unusually blunt remarks, China’s Ambassador to said, “The ball is in India’s court” and it was for the Indian government to decide what options could be on the table to resolve the stand-off.

Asked about remarks by official Chinese media and think tanks that the conflict can lead to a “war” if not handled properly, the ambassador said in an interview to PTI: “There has been talk about this option, that option. It is up to your government policy (whether to exercise military option).” The Chinese government is very clear that it wants peaceful resolution at current state of the situation for which withdrawal of from the area is a “pre- condition”, he asserted. However, he made it clear that there was no scope for a “compromise” on the issue.

“The first priority is that the unconditionally pull back to the Indian side of the boundary. That is the precondition for any meaningful dialogue between and India,” he said.

and have been engaged in a stand-off in the area near the Bhutan trijunction for past 19 days after a Chinese army’s construction party came to build a road.

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Doklam, while claims it as part of its Donglang region. and Bhutan are engaged in talks over the resolution of the area. Bhutan, however, has no diplomatic ties with and it is supported militarily and diplomatically by

“The situation is grave and made me deeply worried. It is the first time that have crossed the mutually recognised boundary and trespassed into China’s territory, triggering a close range face-off between Chinese and Indian border troops. Now, 19 days have passed but the situation still has not eased,” Luo said.

He also asserted has no right to interfere with the China-Bhutan boundary talks, nor is it entitled to make territorial claims on behalf of Bhutan.

On the stand-off, the ministry of external affairs had said was “deeply concerned at the recent Chinese actions and had conveyed to the Chinese government that such construction would represent a significant change of status quo with serious security implications for India”.

“As for the so called ‘security concerns’ of the Indian side, has crossed a delimited boundary into other country's territory in the name of security concerns, no matter what kind of activities it conducts there, which will not acceptable to any sovereign state. cannot encroach upon the territory of other countries on the ground of its ‘security concerns’. Otherwise, the world would be in chaos,” the Chinese envoy said.

He also asserted “it is critical that shall withdraw its troops immediately to minimise the negative impact. It serves the interests of the two sides.” He also noted the current stand-off was of different nature from the previous frictions between the two countries, and said it was the first time that such a severe situation had occurred at the section of the China- boundary.