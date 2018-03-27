No cryptocurrency ads allowed: Twitter follows Google, Facebook's footsteps

Microblogging platform will block cryptocurrency-related advertisements, beginning from Tuesday.

The move follows other platforms like Reddit, and Google, which have already banned cryptocurrency ads.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of the community. As such, we have added a new policy for Ads relating to cryptocurrency," The Verge quoted a company statement.

"Under this new policy, the advertisement of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and token sales will be prohibited globally," the company added.

Rumours initially circulated earlier last week that would ban such ads.

The company began removing accounts that intentionally solicit cryptocurrency exchanges, impersonating famous figures like Elon Musk, John McAfee, and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, earlier in March.

"The policy will be fully enforceable among all advertisers within a month," confirmed to The Verge.

All ICOs and token sales will be banned, but cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets will be restricted to only public companies listed on major stock markets.



