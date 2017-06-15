No delay in sharing Mallya's extradition evidence with UK: CBI

The (CBI) on Thursday rubbished the reports of delay caused by the investigating agency in the providing documents in connection with absconding businessman Vijay Mallya's extradition case to the United Kingdom authorities.

In a detailed report of steps taken by the investigation agency, the shared all nuances of the case against the baron.

At the outset, the clarified that the hearing, which took place on June 13, was not a extradition proceeding but was a trial for Case Management Review, which determines further steps to be taken up in the case and to draw a timetable for Extradition Proceedings.

The CBI, highlighting the tenets of the case since its inception, said, "The is an accused in Crime No Case No RC BSM 2015 E 0006. The charge sheet was filed on 24.01.2017 before the No. 51 Special Judge for Cases, The issued a non-bailable Warrant of arrest on January 31, 2017."

"As the Mallya has been in London since March 2016, the request for Extradition of was forwarded on February 09, 2017 to authorities through diplomatic channels. The extradition dossier contained details of Evidence including the charge sheet filed u/s 173 CrPC along with relied upon documents and non-bailable warrant of arrest," it added.

Further divulging the details of proceeding of the case in London, the said, after the extradition dossier was sent to the Secretary of State, certified the request and sent it to the

"The Court, after satisfying itself, issued an arrest warrant. On 18 April morning, was arrested in London. Following his arrest, Mr. Mallya appeared at Westminster Magistrates' on April 18, 2017 and at the conclusion of his initial hearing, he was granted conditional bail," the clarification noted.

The added that on April 18, 2017, the Prosecutors of Crown Prosecution Services (CPS), sought a meeting with officers of the and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

"A team, led by Rakesh Asthana, Additional Director, and consisting officers of and ED, visited London on 2nd and 3rd May, 2017 and provided all the additional documents sought and also answered the queries raised," it said.

Moving ahead the statement said, "The supplementary charge sheet u/s 173(8) was forwarded to competent in on 02.06.2017. The same along with sworn affidavit of Superintendent of Police, SIT, was forwarded through diplomatic channels on June 09, 2017."

All the evidence regarding falsities, misstatements and false representations of Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines Limited (KAL) and officials of KAL had already been forwarded to authorities of

Further sharing details of the recent hearing in London, the clarification said, "During the hearing on June 13, 2017, when the counsel of Mallya sought a date in March-April, 2018, Mr. Aaron Watkins of CPS opposed the same. To justify a later date, the defence counsel raised the issue of delay, which is nothing but a figment of his imagination."

"The Specialist Prosecutor of CPS confirmed that during the proceedings on June 13, 2017 there was no criticism of the extradition request or of the Indian Government. Senior fixed next Case Management Hearing on 6 July, 2017 when the dates for Extradition Hearing will be decided," it added.

The additional documents were handed over on 2nd/3rd of May, 2017 to CPS.

Further, the additional evidence, enclosing therein supplementary charge sheet, was forwarded through diplomatic channels in June, 2017 before the hearing on June 13, 2017.