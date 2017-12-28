No display of non-veg food, it hurts sentiments: South Delhi Municipal Corp

Scrumptious seekh kebabs on skewers and juicy chicken tikkas put up outside to draw customers may soon have to be relegated to inside shelves, as the civic body in south Delhi has proposed that they cannot be displayed in the open.



The proposal was brought in the South (SDMC) in its last House, which approved it, Leader of House said, adding that hygiene and "sentiments of people affected by the sight" of meat were the main reasons behind the move.



"It was a private member resolution originally moved by a councillor from Kakrola village in Najafgarh Zone in the meeting. The committee then moved it to the House, which then approved it," a spokesperson of the said."The proposal would now be sent to the Commissioner to be examined, if it in accordance with the Act," he said.South Delhi is home to many eateries and in places such as Hauz Khas, New Friends' Colony, Kamal Cinema in Safdarjung Green Park, Amar Colony Market near Lajpat Nagar.