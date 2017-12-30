No flaunting of guns: Kolkata cops ban public display of weapons

-
The Kolkata police has issued a notification banning public display of weapons in the city, to be effective from January 2, 2018, to January 1, 2019.
The notification issued by the Commissioner of Police, Rajeev Kumar prohibits "carrying of swords, spears, bludgeons, or other offensive weapons in any public place in the 'Town of Calcutta' or in the suburbs of the 'Town of Calcutta'."
The prohibition does not extend to persons exempted from certain provisions of the Arms Act and Rules, or to a holder of a permit granted by the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, in a prescribed form or to weapons covered by licenses under the Arms Act, 1959.
