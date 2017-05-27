No-fly list effect: Cases of unruly passengers fewer now, says Aviation Min

Airlines are reporting lesser number of cases of unruly passengers following the government's decision to come out with a 'national
no-fly list' to deal with such incidents, Civil Aviation Minister Gajapathi Raju
said on Friday.
Raju said he had advised Air India
to lift the ban imposed on Shiv Sena
MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who had claimed to have hit an Air India
staffer, after the lawmaker assured that he would not repeat such a behaviour.
"Airlines are reporting lesser problems," Raju told NDTV
when asked what impact has the proposed 'national
no-fly list' had.
The minister added that Gaikwad had written to him saying he will behave himself and such a thing will not happen.
"I advised the airlines to withdraw the ban because the civil aviation requirement isn't in their favour till the government
amends it (the rules)," Raju said.
Earlier this month, the government
released draft rules for a "national
no-fly list" of unruly passengers for all domestic carriers, proposing a ban on flying from three months upto an indefinite period.
The draft is an amendment to the existing Civil Aviation Requirement, a set of rules on unruly and disruptive passengers.
These are being placed in the public domain for 30 days for comments and feedback from stakeholders following which the government
will come out with final amendments by June 30.
