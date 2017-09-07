Want to book air tickets? Better keep your ID ready

You would soon require a identification proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license or passport to book air tickets for The decision to include voter ID in the list might be taken later, according to a report.

The Modi is slated to take a final call on 'no fly list' on Friday, after which everyone will have to furnish ID proofs while booking tickets for

The no-fly list rule bans people with criminal records and unruly passengers from A person identified as a threat by security agencies would also be included in this list. The concept of no-fly list comes from the United States.

The move to revise the existing rules came in the wake of MP assaulting an staffer with a slipper for not being able to fly business class in an all-economy flight in March.

Prior to this, J C Diwakar Reddy, an MP from Telugu Desam Party, allegedly assaulted and abused an ground staff at Visakhapatnam airport after he was denied boarding for turning up late for his flight.

The reason why the new rules are taking time for implementation is to ensure that anyone barred flying are not able to do so using another alias.

"India is pioneering in having a no-fly list on the basis of safety as other countries have it on security grounds. A team (led by chief B S Bhullar) recently had discussions with global regulators at a meet in Mongolia. We had received comments on the draft NFL and after much deliberations, the final rules will be issued on Friday," Union minister of state for aviation told The Times of India.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had in May issued its draft rules for a no-fly list and invited stakeholders' comments within the next 30 days.

The had recommended three levels of unruly behaviour, each with a corresponding duration of of three months, six months and two years or more without limit.

The first level of misdemeanour includes disruptive behaviour such as physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly behaviour because of inebriation. This level of offence would carry a of three months.

The second level relates to physically abusive behaviour such as pushing, hitting, grabbing, inappropriate touching or sexual harassment. Such actions could attract a six-month ban.

The third category pertains to life threatening behaviours such as damage to aircraft operating system, physical violence and attempted breach of flight crew compartment. In such instances, the ban could be for two years or an indefinite period.

While the list is characterised as 'national' and would have data on disruptive passengers from all airlines, the ban recommended by the committee is not mandatory for all airlines to follow.