No-fly list to be rolled out in July: Jayant Sinha

In the wake of lawmakers creating a ruckus at the airport, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation on Tuesday said that a is under construction and will be rolled out in the first week of July.

Sinha, while addressing the media in New Delhi said the cabinet was undergoing an analysis process and that results of the same would be churned out soon.

"The process is underway right now, as we have said many times we are going through an analysis process and those recommendations are in front of the Cabinet right now and the Cabinet will take the process forward. A rules is currently being prepared and will be issued in first week of July," said Sinha.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation had last month issued its draft rules for a and invited stakeholders' comments within the next 30 days. It had mooted a ban on flying from three months up to an indefinite period for unruly passengers.