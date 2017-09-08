No-fly list: Unruly passengers barred from flying for 3 months to 2 years

-
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has recommended three levels of unruly behaviour by passengers, each with a different duration of ban on flying, the ministry officials said.
The first level of misdemeanour is verbal harassment and will invite a flying ban of three months.
The second level comprises physically abusive behaviour which will carry a ban of six months.
No-Fly offence categories: Level 1 - unruly physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation. Ban - upto 3 months— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
The third category consists of life threatening behaviour and will carry a flying ban of two years or more without limit, they said.
No-Fly offence categories: Level 2 - physically abusive behaviour (pushing, kicking, hitting, inappropriate touching); Ban - upto 6 months— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
The move comes in the wake of some incidents, including one involving Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad who allegedly hit an Air India staffer with a slipper for not getting a business class seat.
No-Fly offence categories: Level 3- Life threatening behaviour - assaults, damage to aircraft systems etc. Ban - min. 2 years— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
He had a business class ticket but he had to travel the economy class because the flight was an all-economy one.
According to a mechanism laid down by the ministry, after the pilot-in-command of a plane complains about a passenger, the airline's internal committee will probe the matter and decide the quantum of ban within a period of 30 days.
Goes without saying, but since many have asked, let me reply - the No-fly list provisions are applicable to EVERY passenger. No exemptions.— Ashok Gajapathi Raju (@Ashok_Gajapathi) September 8, 2017
If the committee fails to give a decision within this period the passenger will be free to fly.
