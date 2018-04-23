No immediate changes in Delhi airport user fees, rules TDSAT

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport An has left user charges at unchanged while directing the regulator to make adjustments for prior-period costs in its next order.

The (TDSAT) passed its judgment today on pleas against the order six years after appeals were made against 346 per cent increase in user charges.

The appeals related to 2012 order. At present, the 2015 order is in force.

“Except to the extent indicated, we find no good reason to interfere with the impugned order. The appeals are disposed of accordingly,” said Justice S K Singh, B B Srivastava and A K Bhargava in their order.

“We expect the authority to take up the exercise of truing-up (adjustments) wherever required in right earnest in all subsequent exercises,” the three-member bench remarked

The Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) had allowed for 346 per cent increase in user charges for the period 2009-14. The order was passed in 2012, nearly three years after the start of the control period and the time frame for recovery of charges was curtailed to 22 months.

Upset over the decision, airlines moved the Their plea was for reduction in as assets and services were wrongly classified and the regulator had erred in allowing cost escalation in project cost.

The International Limited too challenged the 2012 order seeking a higher return on equity than what was allowed for in the order. The operator also demanded returns on refundable security deposits.

“Prima facie, the has adopted a fair approach in the interest of the sector. There does not seem to be any immediate increase in The judgment will need to be given effect to by the regulator in its future exercise which may result in some increase in tariff,” said advocate Poonam Yadav who appeared for

“The judgment has laid down principles to be followed by AERA in the third control period,” said advocate Milanka Chaudhary who appeared for DIAL.

“On preliminary reading we are glad to note that has upheld the principals of Operations Management and Development Agreement and State Support Agreement, upheld determination of charges overlapping into the period prior to formation of AERA and has referred certain matters back to AERA for reconsideration. We are also glad to note that has allowed return to be given on deposits used for funding aeronautical assets. With less than a year left in the second control period, we expect that the uplift impact of the order to reflect in the determination by AERA for the next control period starting from April 1, 2019 ,” DIAL said in an emailed response.

The bench upheld the levy and determination of user development fee but said its use and appropriation must be transparent. It upheld DIAL's plea and said that refundable security deposit of Rs 14.71 billion cannot be zero cost debt. “Its cost needs to be ascertained and made available to DIAL through appropriate fiscal exercise at the time of next redetermination,” it said.