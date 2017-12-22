No impact of fodder case verdict on RJD, says Lalu

The fate of two former Chief Ministers of - and -- will be decided on Saturday in a case.

Lalu Prasad, also the (RJD) chief, reached Ranchi on Friday evening, along with his son to hear the verdict.

Speaking to reporters, he said that he was innocent and that he had "full faith in the judiciary".

Saturday is the last working day of this year. The courts will remain closed until January 1, 2018.

According to a lawyer, hearing in the multi-million case, which relates to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from Deoghar district treasury, was completed on December 13 in a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court of Ranchi.

Special CBI judge Shivapal Singh fixed December 23 for pronouncing the judgment and asked all the accused to remain present in the court on that day.

In all, there were 34 accused in the case, out of which 11 died during the course of the trial, while one turned CBI approver and admitted the crime.

and have already been convicted in another case and they are out on bail.

The trial in two other cases is going on in the special CBI court.

The trial in three cases of and gained momentum in May this year after the Supreme Court directed the special court to complete the trial in nine months.