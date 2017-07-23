TRENDING ON BS
Karnataka flag row: BJP asks Sonia Gandhi to clarify stand
No issue with separate flags for states till there are set rules: Tharoor

He adds it can't be a substitute of a national flag and it should be smaller and fly lower

ANI  |  Bengaluru (Karnataka) 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photo: PTI
Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Sunday asserted that there should be no brouhaha over states having their own flags.

"So, as long as there are set rules for it I don't see any issue in states having their flags," Tharoor said in Bengaluru in an address.

"There should be clear rules that flag of states cannot be [a] substitute of a national flag and it should be smaller and fly lower," he added.

The Karnataka government constituted a nine-member committee to submit a report on the possibility of designing a separate flag for the state.

Journalist-writer and president of Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharward, Patil Puttappa and social worker Bheemappa Gundappa Gadada had submitted a representation to the government, following which the committee was constituted.

They had urged the government to design a separate flag for Kannada 'naadu' and accord statutory standing for that.

Earlier on Tuesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the demand for a separate flag for the state, asking if there is any provision in the Constitution that prohibits the state from having its own flag.

