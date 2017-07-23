No issue with separate flags for states till there are set rules: Tharoor

Member of Parliament (MP) on Sunday asserted that there should be no brouhaha over states having their own flags.

"So, as long as there are set rules for it I don't see any issue in states having their flags," said in Bengaluru in an address.

"There should be clear rules that flag of states cannot be [a] substitute of a flag and it should be smaller and fly lower," he added.

The government constituted a nine-member committee to submit a report on the possibility of designing a separate flag for the state.

Journalist-writer and president of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharward, Patil Puttappa and social worker Bheemappa Gundappa Gadada had submitted a representation to the government, following which the committee was constituted.

They had urged the government to design a separate flag for Kannada 'naadu' and accord statutory standing for that.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister defended the demand for a separate flag for the state, asking if there is any provision in the Constitution that prohibits the state from having its own flag.