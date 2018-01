The Children’s Fund has reported that nearly 386,000 babies were born on New Year’s Day, with India leading the list with 69,070. More than 90 per cent of the births took place in less developed regions. Over half the births were estimated to have taken place in nine countries: India was followed by China (44,760), Nigeria (20,210), (14,910), Indonesia (13,370), the US (11,280), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (9,400), Ethiopia (9,020) and Bangladesh (8,370).