TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Human Interest

CRPF to groom personality, conduct psychometric test of troops
Business Standard

No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Adityanath

In the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a new excise policy under which no liquor shops would be allowed along highways, near educational institutions or religious places and in densely populated areas.

This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here.

His announcement assumes significance in the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Adityanath

In the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years

In the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years Uttar Pradesh will soon have a new excise policy under which no liquor shops would be allowed along highways, near educational institutions or religious places and in densely populated areas.

This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here.

His announcement assumes significance in the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years. image
Business Standard
177 22

No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Adityanath

In the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a new excise policy under which no liquor shops would be allowed along highways, near educational institutions or religious places and in densely populated areas.

This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here.

His announcement assumes significance in the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years.

image
Business Standard
177 22