No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a new excise policy under which no would be allowed along highways, near educational institutions or religious places and in densely populated areas.



This was announced by Chief Minister at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here.



His announcement assumes significance in the light of a number of hooch tragedies in the state in recent years.

Press Trust of India