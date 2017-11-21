No negligence in care of 7-year-old patient; family not overcharged: Fortis

Gurgaon-based Fortis Hospital refuted allegations that it had overcharged the family of a 7-year-old girl who died of dengue, claiming the patient's kin was informed about the bill on a daily basis.

It said in a statement that there was no medical negligence and all standard protocols were followed in the treatment of the patient at the hospital.

"We understand the angst of the aggrieved parents but would like to assure all and the family of the child that there has been no medical negligence or overcharging towards the care of the child as is being mis-represented in the social media," it said.

The statement, which came after the Union health ministry asked the government to order an enquiry into the incident, said the hospital had followed all clinical guidelines.

"All standard medical protocols were followed in treating the patient and all clinical guidelines were adhered to," it said.

The case relates to the death in September of the dengue patient who was admitted to Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurgaon, a multi super-speciality care hospital.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister had sought a "detailed report" from the hospital, which billed the family around Rs 16 lakh, and said the government would take "action" based on it.

The government ordered a probe into the allegations of overcharging soon after the Union health ministry asked the state to initiate an "urgent" enquiry into the case.