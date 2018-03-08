No new developments in Doklam, status quo prevails post 2017 row: V K Singh

There have been no new developments at the with in and its vicinity and status prevails in the area, V K Singh, in the said today.



In August last year, and decided to end their 73-day standoff between their troops at The standoff had strained ties considerably between the two countries.



"Since the disengagement of Indian and Chinese border personnel in the area on August 28, 2017, there have been no developments at the and its vicinity. The status prevails," said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.



On Tuesday, had said Indian and Chinese troops have "redeployed" themselves away from the in Doklam, and has undertaken construction of helipads, sentry posts and trenches for its personnel there.



"Post disengagement from the face-off in 2017, troops of both sides have redeployed themselves away from their respective positions at the The strength of both sides have been reduced," she had said, replying to a question on the issue in the Rajya Sabha.



"In order to maintain these troops during the winter, People's (PLA) has undertaken construction of some infrastructure, including sentry posts, trenches and helipads," she had said, replying to a question on whether have revealed that has constructed seven helipads in Doklam, besides deploying tanks and missiles in the area.



Today, said and have appointed a (SR) each to explore the framework for border settlement.



Twenty meetings of the have taken place so far and the two sides are "committed to seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually to the boundary question through dialogue and peaceful negotiations".



The two sides are also on the same page over having peace and tranquillity in border areas for smooth development of India- ties, he noted.



added that the government was aware of China's ambition of becoming a maritime power, and as a part of which is developing support bases, ports and other infrastructure facilities in the littoral countries in the Region (IOR), including in the vicinity of India's maritime borders.



He asserted that the government keeps a constant watch on developments having a bearing on India's security and takes necessary measures to safeguard it.



" and have, on several occasions, reiterated that, as large neighbours following independent foreign policies, the relationships pursued by and with other countries must not become a source of concern for each other," said.



Both countries have agreed to display mutual respect and sensitivity to each other's concern and aspirations, he said.