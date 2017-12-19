No patriotism? BJP MLA slams Virat, Anushka for getting married in Italy

A MLA from on Tuesday questioned the patriotism of cricketer for preferring Italy over India to get married to Bollywood actress



While inaugurating a 'Skill India Centre' here, the legislator from Guna, Panna Lal Shakya, told a gathering: "Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?"



He went on to add, "Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married ... (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)... (he) doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot."The Indian cricket captain and Anushka got married at a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, last week.Shakya said that the training (imparted at Skill India Centre) would be useless if the trainees would not work here."After getting trained, you all should work here in the country. This would be the biggest service. Otherwise, earn money and go to Italy to marry like Virat, enjoy picnic and come back," he said.He even said that dancers from Italy become millionaires in India."If you think minutely, then you will know that the dancers of Italy become millionaires here and you are taking country's money there. Then what will you give to the country? Howsoever big one may be, he can't become our ideal person. Our ideal person is one who is honest to the country and earns money through hard work," Shakya said.