No place for poverty in new India: President Kovind in maiden I-Day address

- I congratulate the nation on the eve of Independence Day:
- When we became a free nation on August 15, 1947, the sovereignty and the ownership of our destiny shifted from Britain to the people of India.
- We are indebted to those who laid down there lives for our independence:
- We must take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation & move forward
- Govt has started Swachch Bharat campaign but it is the duty of each one of us to keep the nation clean
- There is no place for poverty in 'New India'
- It is responsibility of each one of us to promote sense of pride in paying taxes
- New India must be a society rushing towards the future and also a compassionate society
- We should work with unity and purpose to ensure that benefits of government policies reach all sections of society
- We should also work to ensure benefits of government policies reach all sections of society.
- While the government is helping build toilets, it is for us to use them and make India open-defecation free.
- The government can only enact laws -- it is up to the citizens to abide by the law
- GST is being implemented to eliminate multiple taxes and simplify transactions. I am happy that the transition to the GST system has been smooth.
- We will complete 75 years of freedom in 2022. It is our national resolve to attain certain desired milestones for a New India by then.
- A new India envisions housing for every family, power on demand, better roads and telecom, a modern railway network, rapid and sustained growth.
- New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society in which the underprivileged are an integral part of development.
- Your immense patience in the days following demonetisation and support in the battle against corruption and black money reflects a responsible and enlightened society.
- Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society. We must sustain this spirit and this momentum.
- Today, the world admires India for being a responsible global citizen, a strong economy, and solution provider to global challenges like climate change, humanitarian crises and terrorism.
- On PM Modi's appeal, about one crore families voluntarily gave up their LPG fuel subsidy so that a gas cylinder could reach the kitchens of the poor
- Two thousand five hundred years ago Gautam Buddha said, "Be a lamp unto yourself ..." Following his teachings, we can collectively be the 125 crore lamps that light the path to a New India.
