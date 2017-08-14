TRENDING ON BS
No place for poverty in new India: President Kovind in maiden I-Day address

Lauds people for patience following note ban, backing war against graft, extols Swachch Bharat

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

President Ram Nath Kovind making his maiden address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day.

Key point of President Kovind's first address to the nation on eve of Independence Day 
  • I congratulate the nation on the eve of Independence Day:
  • When we became a free nation on August 15, 1947, the sovereignty and the ownership of our destiny shifted from Britain to the people of India.
  • We are indebted to those who laid down there lives for our independence: 
  • We must take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation & move forward
  • Govt has started Swachch Bharat campaign but it is the duty of each one of us to keep the nation clean 
  • There is no place for poverty in 'New India' 
CLICK HERE TO READ FULL TEXT OF SPEECH
  • It is responsibility of each one of us to promote sense of pride in paying taxes
  • New India must be a society rushing towards the future and also a compassionate society 
  • We should work with unity and purpose to ensure that benefits of government policies reach all sections of society
  • While the government is helping build toilets, it is for us to use them and make India open-defecation free.
  • The government can only enact laws -- it is up to the citizens to abide by the law 
  • GST is being implemented to eliminate multiple taxes and simplify transactions. I am happy that the transition to the GST system has been smooth.
  • We will complete 75 years of freedom in 2022. It is our national resolve to attain certain desired milestones for a New India by then.
  • A new India envisions housing for every family, power on demand, better roads and telecom, a modern railway network, rapid and sustained growth.
  • New India must be a society rushing towards the future, but also a compassionate society in which the underprivileged are an integral part of development.
  • Demonetisation has boosted our efforts to build an honest society. We must sustain this spirit and this momentum.
  • Today, the world admires India for being a responsible global citizen, a strong economy, and solution provider to global challenges like climate change, humanitarian crises and terrorism.
  • On PM Modi's appeal, about one crore families voluntarily gave up their LPG fuel subsidy so that a gas cylinder could reach the kitchens of the poor 
  • Two thousand five hundred years ago Gautam Buddha said, "Be a lamp unto yourself ..." Following his teachings, we can collectively be the 125 crore lamps that light the path to a New India.

