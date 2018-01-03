No plans to accord minority status to linguistic minorities: Naqvi in LS

The government has no plans to accord to linguistic minorities, the was informed on Wednesday.



Minister stated this in a written reply.



To a query whether the government has any plan to give to linguistic minorities, Naqvi replied, "No. Madam".To another query, he said that the central government has declared six communities as minorities at level under Section 2 (c) of the Commission for Minorities (NCM) Act, 1992.The level minority communities are Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Zoroastrians (Parsis) and Jains.He said that notifying minority communities within a state is the subject matter of the concerned state government.The minister was replying to multiple questions, including whether the Minority Commission has considered to give to the Hindus in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and some North East states.To another query, the minister said that the central government has so far not granted to the Jewish community.As per information made available by the NCM, he said that the Maharashtra government has declared Jews as minority while West Bengal has not declared so.