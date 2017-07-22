No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler: Irani to Rahul Gandhi

Union minister hit back at Congress leader for drawing a parallel between the prime minister and Adolf Hitler, saying there were "no prizes for guessing" who was inspired by the dictator and imposed the Emergency.



She also tweeted yesterday that a "bleak future" awaited the Congress and not the nation, and quipped, "However, thank you @officeofRG for all that you do. Sincerely from the BJP!"



"@OfficeOfRG u r 42 yrs late on this 1. No prizes for guessing who was inspired by Hitler, imposed the Emergency & trampled over democracy (sic)," she said in a tweet.Addressing an event in yesterday, the Congress vice president had accused Modi of seeking to subjugate various democratic institutions of the country in collusion with the RSS and the bureaucracy with an aim to "mutilate" the Constitution.Later, Gandhi also tweeted, "Hitler, once wrote: Keep a firm grasp on reality, so you can strangle it at any time(.) This is what is happening today-strangulation of reality."In another tweet, he had said that emperor "is completely naked" but nobody around him has the "courage" to tell him that.

