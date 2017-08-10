No renewal of insurance for vehicles without pollution certificate, says SC

In a bid to curb pollution, the Supreme Court today issued a slew of directions including that insurance companies will not renew insurance of a vehicle unless the owner provides pollution under control (PUC) certificate.



A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur also asked the to ensure that all fuel refilling centres in the Capital Region (NCR) have PUC centres.



The apex court granted four weeks time to the Centre to ensure that there are functional PUC centres in NCR to ensure that vehicles plying have PUC certificate.The court considered the suggestions given by (EPCA).The bench was hearing a PIL filed by environmentalist M C Mehta way back in 1985 dealing with various aspects of pollution.