No respite in sight as Uttar Pradesh simmers at 48 degrees

There is no respite in sight from the gruelling heat wave in as the day temperatures are likely to scale to new highs, the weatherman said on Monday.

With temperatures touching 45 degrees in the state capital here on Sunday, the heat wave in the state was setting new records.

Banda remained the hottest at 48 degrees while Mahoba was the second hottest on Sunday with the mercury touching 47 degrees

Lucknow simmered at 45.3 degrees The maximum temperature was four notches above normal.

The humidity, however, came down from 75 to 60 per cent.

The minimum temperature was 27.8 degrees

Director of Regional J.P. Gupta informed that the hot winds blowing from the West were adding to the heatwave conditions. There would be no change in the weather condition over the next few days, he said.

The has, however, predicted slight drizzle at some places in the state between June 6 and 7.

Power cuts owing to technical glitches due to overloading and poor infrastructure were only adding to the people's woes.

Unscheduled power cuts in some areas here led to angry protests.