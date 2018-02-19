No room for PM, his entourage at iconic Mysuru's Lalitha Mahal Palace hotel

Modi and his entourage did not get accommodation at the iconic Hotel Palace here as almost all rooms were booked for a wedding reception, its top said today. The district administration later made arrangements for them at another plush hotel in the city. "An from the deputy commissioner's office had visited us to book rooms for the and his staff, including security personnel, but we were not in a position to do so as most of the rooms were booked for a wedding reception," the hotel told Modi's arrival here coincided with the wedding reception yesterday evening, Mathias said. The three rooms that were available were not enough for them, he said. "Considering security reasons, it was not advisable to book just three rooms for a big staff," he added. However, the district administration made alternative arrangements.

Modi was accommodated at Hotel Radisson Blu, where he stayed overnight and today. There, too, the hotel management was said to have advised a businessman's family to reschedule the wedding reception, citing security issues, so that it concluded before the arrived. Modi arrived here last night for engagements at Jain pilgrim in district. His itinerary also included a South Western Railway function here and a public rally organized by the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state.