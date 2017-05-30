No safe spaces for women: Delhi girl's tweets show how unsafe cities are

-
ALSO READJat quota stir: DMRC to suspend Metro services at stations outside Delhi Noida Metro Rail Corporation to recruit for 745 posts Delhi Metro system and the public transport conundrum I am just not safe: 4 years after Nirbhaya, and Delhi still feels like Gotham City Delhi Metro's new 'Heritage Line' now open to public: All you need to know
-
Hey ladies, you're not safe at ALL in a metro or metro stations. I'll tell you how.— Megha (@Omeghaa_) May 28, 2017
How weak a woman can get in such situations and how easy it is for these creeps to take an upper hand. People who refused to nab the guy came to me and said ‘Madame aap report kardo, Madam aap pakdo isse’. All this while my father was still trying to chase him! The helplessness that my family and I have gone through while being surrounded by a crowd is what prompted me to put up this Twitter post.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU