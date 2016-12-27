No security in TN after Jayalalithaa's demise: Former Chief Secretary Rao

Former Chief Secretary Ram Mohan Rao, who is under Income Tax Department scanner on Tuesday alleged that his life is in danger. The former secretary claimed that there in no security in the southern state after the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.



“If Madam (Jayalalithaa) would have been there, nobody would have had the guts to do this,” said Rao, who claims that he was nurtured and trained by since 1994.





Rao also alleged that he is being victimised after Income Tax officials raided his Chennai residence.

I-T officials raided his residence for nearly 26-hours from Wednesday morning. A team comprising five officials also questioned the top bureaucrat since 5.30 am on Wednesday. Later, with CRPF's protection, they searched his office as well.

Following the I-T raid, Rao was hospitalised. He was discharged on Monday evening.



Speaking to reporters at his house on Tuesday, Rao said that he was kept under house arrest by the CRPF. He also claimed that the warrant showed by the department did not have his name and it had only his son's name, who is not living in the house for nine years.



“It was a constitutional assault,” said Rao, who started his press meet by thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi and others who have issued statement in his support.



Reacting to reports that jewellery and documents worth thousands of crores were seized from his house, Rao said the department has found Rs 1,12,320 currency, 40 sovereign gold and 25 kgs of silver.



He questioned the manner in which the raids were conducted and asked if the department was authorised, adding if "the chief minister and home secretary gave permission" or "know about it". He claimed that the chief secretary's office has multiple important documents, including criminal records of ministers, and others.



Government has transferred Rao from the Chief Secretary's Office two days after the search and put him on the waiting list.



Commenting on the issue, Rao said, “This government don't have the guts to serve the transfer order to me.”



Rao asserted that he has no connection with mining baron Sekkar Reddy, who was arrested in the previous week. “I don't have any business link with him. I know thousands of people in the state. I have not held any position in his business or have any link with his business. My brother was his neighbour and he just signed for witness, he didn't sign for security,” he said.