No security stamp on hand baggage tag at seven airports

Fliers from seven airports, including and Mumbai, will no longer have to get security stamp on their hand baggages with authorities scrapping the system following successful trial runs.

In a circular on Thursday, civil aviation security regulator BCAS said the system of putting security stamp on hand baggage tags would be immediately done away with at seven airports — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Cochin.

"Airport operator shall ensure that the requisite monitoring system is maintained all through at PESC (Pre- embarkation Security Check) points," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said.

Last year, the authorities had started trial run with respect to doing away with security stamp on hand baggage tags at these seven airports.

BCAS said it is pertinent to mention that the trial run for the same has already been successfully conducted in two phases after putting in place the requisite surveillance and monitoring system.

"The feedback from the trial run has been analysed and a positive response has been recorded," it added.