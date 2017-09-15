No war situation looming but army prepared for any situation: Sitharaman

Newly-inducted on Friday said that is not walking on the path of war, but at the same time, the is prepared for any situation.

" is not walking on the path of war, but at the same time, I would like to add that our is prepared for any situation," said the

Vowing to ensure the of the nation, Sitharaman told the media that the Defence Ministry is taking necessary action to eliminate and have been successful too.

"Besides, we have also prevented a damaging situation from arising," she added.

With daily instances of by Pakistan, the Defence Ministry is expected to take strong actions. In this regard, Sitharaman expressed refrain in taking any such action that can later have a negative impact on the nation's and

"We are handling the border-related matters in a comprehensive way ensuring there is no harm to the nation, and is maintained," said Sitharaman.