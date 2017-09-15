JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Govt to consider market borrowing to fund urban renewal schemes

SC declines Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra's interim bail plea
Business Standard

No war situation looming but army prepared for any situation: Sitharaman

Vowing to ensure security, Sitharaman told the media that the ministry was taking necessary action to eliminate terrorism

ANI  |  Gwalior 

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after taking charge at her office in New Delhi on Thursday, becoming the first full-time woman Defence Minister of the country.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after taking charge at her office in New Delhi on Thursday, becoming the first full-time woman Defence Minister of the country.

Newly-inducted Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that India is not walking on the path of war, but at the same time, the army is prepared for any situation.

"India is not walking on the path of war, but at the same time, I would like to add that our army is prepared for any situation," said the Defence Minister.

Vowing to ensure the security of the nation, Sitharaman told the media that the Defence Ministry is taking necessary action to eliminate terrorism and have been successful too.

"Besides, we have also prevented a damaging situation from arising," she added.

With daily instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan, the Defence Ministry is expected to take strong actions. In this regard, Sitharaman expressed refrain in taking any such action that can later have a negative impact on the nation's security and peace.

"We are handling the border-related matters in a comprehensive way ensuring there is no harm to the nation, and peace is maintained," said Sitharaman.
First Published: Fri, September 15 2017. 16:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements