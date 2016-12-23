Noida Metro Rail Corporation to recruit for 745 posts

Interested candidates
can apply through the official website of the Delhi Metro. Last date to apply for the posts is extended to December 30, 2016
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has invited applications from young, dynamic and motivated individuals of Indian nationality for a total of 745 non-executive posts. Interested candidates
can now apply online through the official website of Delhi Metro
Rail Corporation (DMRC) www.delhimetrorail.com by December 30, 2016.
The vacant posts NMRC is interested in filling up through the recruitment drive include:
Station Controller/ Train Operator (SC/TO): 194 vacancies
Customer Relations Assistant (CRA): 65 vacancies
Junior Engineer - Electrical: 59 vacancies
Junior Engineer - Electronics: 63 vacancies
Junior Engineer - Mechanical: 18 vacancies
Junior Engineer - Civil: 20 vacancies
Account Assistant: 8 vacancies
Office Assistant: 6 vacancies
Stenographer: 1 vacancy
Maintainer: 311 vacancies
Total: 745 vacancies
Registered under Companies Act, 2013, NMRC
is a Special Vehicle Purpose (SVP)company formed for implementation and operation of mass rapid, and other urban transport systems of all kinds including Greater Noida metro rail corridor. It recently extended the deadline for candidates
to apply for the recruitment drive. The initial deadline was December 15, 2016.
Dates to remember
Start of online application process: November 5, 2016
Last date to apply online: December 30, 2016 (till 11:59 PM)
Start to generate bank challan for fee through website: November 7, 2016
Last date to generate bank challan through website: December 30, 2016 (till 11:59 PM)
Last date to pay the fee online: January 6, 2017
Eligibility criteria
As per the official notification, minimum age of candidate interested in the Maintainer post should be 18 years and maximum should be 25 years. For all other posts, minimum age of candidate should be 18 years and maximum should be 28 years as on July 1, 2016.
To be eligible to apply for the Station Controller/Train Operator (SC/TO) posts, code- NE01, candidates
need to have completed a three-year Engineering Diploma course in Electrical/Electronic or equivalent or B.Sc. Hons in Physics/ Chemistry/ Maths or B.Sc Physics/ Chemistry/ Maths from a Government recognized University/Institute.
For the Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) posts, code- NE02, interested candidates
should have completed three/four-year Graduation course in any discipline from a Government Recognized University, and certificate course in Computer Application of a minimum 6 weeks duration.
Candidates
interested in applying for Junior Engineer - Electrical posts, code- NE03, should have completed a three-year Engineering Diploma in Electrical/equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.
To be eligible to apply for the Junior Engineer - Electronics posts, code- NE04, candidates
need to have completed a three-year Engineering Diploma course in Electronics/Electronics and Communication/equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.
For the Junior Engineer - Mechanical, code- NE05, interested candidates
should have completed a three-year Engineering Diploma in Mechanical/equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.
Candidates
interested in applying for Junior Engineer - Electrical posts, code- NE06, need to have completed a three-year Engineering Diploma course in Civil/equivalent trade from a Government recognized University/Institute.
For the Account Assistant posts, code- NE07, interested candidates
should have a B.Com/equivalent degree from a Government recognized University/Institute.
To be eligible to apply for the Office Assistant posts, code- NE08, candidates
need to have B.A./B.Sc./B.Com/Equivalent from a Government recognized University/Institute.
For the Stenographer post, code- NE09, eligible candidate should be a graduate in any discipline from a Government recognized University/Institute with one year course in Office Management and Secretarial Practice/equivalent. His/her shorthand speed should be 80 wpm/English, and typing speed 40 wpm/English. It will be an added asset of the candidate is proficient in shorthand/typing in Hindi.
Candidates
interested in applying for Maintainer posts, code- NE10 A, B, C and D, need to have ITI (NCVT/SCVT) certificate in specific trade only, i.e. Electrician, Fitter, Electronic Mechanic, Ref & AC Mechanic respectively.
Application process
Candidates
are required to apply online through website www.delhimetrorail.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Candidates
are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. It should be kept active during the currency of the recruitment process. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail id, he/she should create his/her new e-mail id before applying online. Under no circumstances, he/she should share/mention e-mail id to/of any other person.
Log on to DMRC's official website delhimetrorail.com
Go to the Careers section
Open the recruitment notification titled NMRC
/ OM / HR /I/ 2016 listed
Read the advertisement carefully
Click on the Apply online tab adjacent to the advertisement number
Fill up all the details including age, personal details, educational qualification etc online in the application form.
Upload scanned copy of passport colour photo, signature scan copy, OBC/SC/ST/PWD certificates. The size of these
scanned copies should be within 100 kb and in .jpg/.pdf files only. Preview the applications filled before submitting the application, edit or modify the details if needed
Click on Submit
Take a printout of the application form for future reference
A bank challan with a unique Bank Reference Number will be generated, after successful filling up of the form
The registration link cum challan will remain active only up to December 30, 2016 (11:59 PM)
The system generated Bank challan will be in triplicate (1st copy - bank copy, 2nd copy - candidate’s copy and 3rd copy - NMRC’s copy).
Take a print out of all three copies and deposit the requisite written examination fee in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) after a minimum of 24 hours of generation of the challan, in a specially opened DMRC
account no. 33700092265
On receipt of the money, the bank will issue a unique journal number and a branch code of the bank collecting the money.
Collect the candidate’s copy and NMRC
copy from the bank, ensure that these bank challans contain i) SBI journal number ii) Branch name iii) Branch code no. iv) Date of deposit v) Amount.
Application fee is to be paid by January 6, 2017
After a minimum of two working days of depositing the fee in the bank, visit the career link i.e. DMRC/OM/HR/I/2016 on
DMRC’s website and apply for acknowledgement/registration slip
Unreserved (UR) & OBC (including ex-servicemen) candidates
are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 400/- (exclusive of bank charges plus service tax) and SC/ST/PWD candidates
are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs.150 (exclusive of bank charges plus service tax).
Additional information
Candidates
set to appear for the qualifying exam, which will make them educationally eligible for the post, can apply. While they will be admitted to the examination, but their candidature would be deemed to be provisional. The candidature will be subject to cancellation if the candidate can not produce proof of having passed the eligibility qualification on the date of Interview/SkillTest/Psycho test, which is likely to be held tentatively by April-May 2017. The proof of passing/result should have been declared in public domain through newspapers/websites etc.
Pay scale
Name of post Grade pay (IDA)
SC/TO Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 25,520
CRA Rs. 10,170 to Rs. 18,500
Jr. Engineer - Electrical Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 25,520
Jr. Engineer - Electronics Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 25,520
Jr.Engineer - Mechanical Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 25,520
Jr.Engineer - Civil Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 25,520
Account Assistant Rs. 10,170 to Rs. 18,500
Office Assistant Rs. 10,170 to Rs. 18,500
Stenographer Rs. 10,170 to Rs. 18,500
Maintainer Rs. 8000 to Rs. 14,140
Selection process
For the post of SC/TO (post code-NE01) and CRA (post code-NE02), the selection methodology will comprise four-stage process:
Written test (two papers)
Psycho test (qualifying)
Personal interview
Medical examination in Aye-one category
For the post of Jr. Engineers (Electrical/Electronics/Mechanical/Civil), (post codes NE03, NE04, NE05 and NE06) the selection methodology will comprise three-stage process:
Written test (two papers)
Personal interview
Medical examinations in Aye-one category not below Aye-three
For the post of Account Assistant, Office Assistant and Stenographer(post codes NE07, NE08 and NE09) the selection methodology will comprise two-stage process:
Writtentest (two papers)
Medical examination in Cee-One category
For the post of Maintainer (post code NE10) the selection methodology will comprise two-stage process:
Written test (one paper)
Medical examination in Bee-One category
Written test
The written test will consist of two papers - Paper-I and Paper-II, to be held on the same day in the same centre. Paper-I will comprise multiple-choice objective type questions, bilingual (Hindi/English), on General awareness, Logical ability, Quantitative aptitude and knowledge of the discipline/trade. There will be a total of 120 questions, each carrying equal marks. There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer 1/3 marks will be deducted. The Paper-I shall be of 1.5 hours duration.
Paper-II (not for Maintainer post, NE10) will include objective type questions on General English to judge the knowledge of English language. There will be a total of 60 questions, each carrying equal marks. There will be negative marking. For every wrong answer 1/3marks will be deducted. The Paper-II shall be of 45 minutes’ duration.
Candidates
who qualify separately in Paper-I and Paper-II, and rank high on the merit list within the zone of consideration in both Paper-I and Paper-II as decided by DMRC
shall be called for personal interview/psycho test/skill test/medical examination, at Delhi/NCR.
Written test can be conducted either through online or through offline (OMR) mode. Candidates
(for all category of posts) called for personal interview/psycho test/skill test/medical examination, as the case may be, shall be paid to and fro sleeper class railway fare for journey by the shortest route between railway station nearest to hometown and Delhi. No reimbursement shall be made to the candidatesappearing for the written examination.
Skill test in Stenography
Qualifying in nature, the stenography test is compulsary for the shortlisted Stenographer candidates. They will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English at the speed of 80 words per minute. The matter will have to be transcribed on computer only. The transcription time will be of 40 minutes (English).
Candidates
have to check DMRC’s website www.delhimetrorail.com frequently for information regarding dates of written test, result of written test, schedule of interview, skill test, psycho test or standards of vision for medical test etc. The eligible candidates, whose applications are available on the Master list have to download the admit card through DMRC’s website, as per schedule and instructions notified on DMRC’s website in advance. The admit card for written test will not be sent by post or email
Character and antecedents
After successfully being shortlisted, the corporation will conduct an inquiry about the candidates
regard to his/her character and antecedents. Only if the results are satisfactory, the he/she will be offered an appointment to the service.
Surety bond
The candidates
selected will have to execute a surety bond of Rs. 75,000 with service tax, and cost of training Rs. 29,000 (with service tax) in case of SC/TO and Jr.Engineers, and Rs. 20,000 (with service tax) in case of CRA, Account Assistant, Office Assistant, Stenographer and Maintainers. Selected candidates
have to serve the corporation for a minimum period of three years (exclusive of the period in which he/ remained on LWP or EOL). Also, a three-months prior notice, with service tax, will be required before seeking resignation from the corporation.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU