Noida: Woman chased and shot dead in complex, murder caught on CCTV camera

23-year-old Anjali Rathour who was shot dead in her apartment basement

A 23-year-old woman was gunned down by an unidentified man in a residential highrise building's parking area in Noida on Wednesday morning.

Police said the deceased, Anjali Rathour, worked as a Trainee Engineer in the Sales Department of a mobile manufacturing company in Sector 62 of Noida. She was a native of Yumuna Nagar in Haryana and stayed in a sharing accommodation on third floor with her five friends in Shatabdi Rail Vihar Apartment Society.

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am when some residents informed police about her killing in the parking area.

"Initial investigations suggest that she got a call from a man believed to be her boyfriend Ashwani at around 6.05 am. She later went to meet him in the parking area of the building.

"The CCTV footage of around 6.30 am shows a man chasing her and she running to avoid him. Finally, he shoots her in the back of her head," Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh told IANS.

"The CCTV at the main entrance gate was found to be non-functional. We could not identify the accused person due to unclear image of his face. The call details records (CDR) of the deceased are being examined," he said.

She was declared brought-dead on being taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Her family members and police are suspecting Ashwani involvement in the crime. "We are also looking for Ashwani," the officer said.

Rathour had joined the company in 2016 after doing an IT course from Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab. She met Ashwani in LPU, who is a native of Etawah in Uttar Pradesh.

It was discovered that she had been avoiding Ashwani's phone calls for several weeks, police said.

She was staying in Shatabdi Rail Vihar Society for the last five months, they added.

Police have formed three teams to crack the case and are enquiring security guards of the society and her office colleagues to arrest the accused persons.