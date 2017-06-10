None facing difficulty for cow slaughter notification in Northeast: Rijiju

Rubbishes reports of trouble in the Northeast following the Centre's notification on cow slaughter

Rubbishes reports of trouble in the Northeast following the Centre's notification on cow slaughter

Rubbishing reports of trouble in the following the Centre's on cow slaughter, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs today said nobody was facing any difficulty in the region over the matter.



Charging the Congress and "pseudo-secular" groups with raising an "obsolete issue", he asked media persons to visit the Northeastern states like Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur to see whether anyone was facing problems due to the



"It is not at all an issue. There is no difficulty in the Northeastern region. Everyone is eating what they like. (There is) no clash, no arrest. No one is put behind the bars," the told reporters here.



"The Congress is making an issue out of nothing as there is no issue for them. Congress and some pseudo secular groups are raising unnecessary issues which are obsolete. People have rejected them," he said.



On being quizzed about protests in some tribal states, he termed them as "political".



Asked about the resignation of two BJP district unit chiefs in Meghalaya opposing the notification, Rijiju said, "Only Congress and some others are making it an issue. Do not make an issue out of an individual resignation from the party.



"Only Congress is protesting. They are falsely creating an issue of an individual resignation," he said.



The Union minister stressed his government would transform the country into a developed one.



"The was devastated in these years. We will correct it. We will not allow ourselves to get trapped in their (Congress and others) diversionary tactics," Rijiju said.

Press Trust of India