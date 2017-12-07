JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Unesco honours India's Kumbh Mela with 'intangible cultural heritage' tag
Business Standard

Not a Hindi speaker, messed up in translation: Aiyar on 'Modi Neech' remark

He said he never meant low-born

IANS  |  New Delhi 

I meant low level when I said 'neech', I think in English when I speak in Hindi as Hindi is not my mother tongue. So if it has some other meaning then I apologize: Mani Shankar Aiyar. (Photo: ANI)

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday apologised for using the word "neech" (low) for Prime Minister Narendra Modi but maintained that he had not referred to him as "low-born".

"I never meant low-born. There is a difference in English language between words 'low' and ''low-born'. But in Hindi if low means low-born, then I tender apology," he told reporters after his remarks in the morning triggered a political storm.

Asked about Rahul Gandhi's tweet that he did not appreciate Aiyar's words to address the Prime Minister, Aiyar said he could talk about it only after meeting Gandhi.

 
First Published: Thu, December 07 2017. 18:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements