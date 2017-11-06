Not conducive to peace: China angry over Sitharaman's Arunachal visit

on Monday objected to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's first visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying her tour of the "disputed area" is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity in the region.



Sitharaman yesterday visited forward army posts in remote of Arunachal Pradesh bordering to take stock of the defence preparedness.



"As to Indian Defence Minister visit to Arunachal Pradesh, you must be very clear about China's position," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson told a media briefing."There is a dispute on the eastern section of the China- India boundary. So this visit by the Indian side to the disputed area is not conducive to the peace and tranquillity of the relevant region," she said in a response to a question.The Indian side should work with the Chinese side to make contribution to properly revolving the issue through dialogue and create enabling environment and conditions, she said."Hope India will work for the shared goal, seek a solution acceptable to both sides and accommodate our concerns in a balanced way," she said.claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet and routinely objects to top Indian officials' visit to the area.The Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and stretches to 3,488 kms. Both sides have held 19 rounds of talks by the Special Representatives to resolve the dispute.Sitharaman had visited Nathu La area on the India- border in Sikkim last month and greeted the People's Liberation Army soldiers across the border.