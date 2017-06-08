Not hurt by comparison with General Dyer, says Army chief Bipin Rawat

-
ALSO READAtrocious to compare human shield row with Jallianwala Bagh episode: Naidu Indian army prepared for multi-front war, says Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Army won't shy away from flexing its muscles, if need be: Gen Bipin Rawat Women to soon assume combat role in Army, says Gen Bipin Rawat Superseded general not to resign, pledges support to new Army chief
-
He may have been compared with the notorious General Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh infamy, but Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is unfazed by the description.
"See, I am an Army officer, just anything cannot affect me. You have to be prepared to face such.... People can misinterpret (comments made by him)," General Rawat told IANS in an interaction.
He was asked about academician Partha Chatterjee comparing him with General Dyer, who ordered firing at a crowd of protesters at Jallianwala Bagh of Amritsar on April 13, 1919, in which 379 people were killed.
"There is no need to react... It should not bother me," the General said.
Asked if he was not hurt by the comparison, he said: "Not at all".
He added that people should be left to judge.
"People are the best judges; majority's decision will be right," he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU