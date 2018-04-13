Not just Bollywood, regional cinema wins big at national awards this year

Lakshwadweep to -- Film Award winners' list encompassed cinematic gems from the length and breadth of India, with an Assamese film "Village Rockstars" walking away with the Best Feature Film title after nearly three decades.

The coveted -- the country's highest cinema honour -- was reserved for late Vinod Khanna, known for films like "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "The Burning Train" and "Amar, Akbar, Anthony".

Even the late was given a posthumous Best honour for her intense role as a mother in her last released film "Mom".

" was not given the honour because of my relationship with her, but because of her contribution in 'Mom'," Shekhar Kapur, who worked with her in "Mr. India", told the media.

The winners' list has a good mix of Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali and Assamese films.

"Who knows where is Jasari spoken? Has anyone heard of Tulu?" Kapur said as he announced the winners on Friday.

"This is integration," he stressed.

Movies in the languages other than those specified in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution in the feature film categories were also awarded, the jury pointed out. The award for the Best Jasari Film was given to "Sinjar", Best Tulu Film to "Paddayi" and the Best Ladakhi Film to "Walking With The Wind", which won two other honours.

Only "Newton" emerged as the big winner out of as it bagged and a Special Mention for Pankaj Tripathi.

While Pankaj was emotional about winning an award in a race he never knew he was in, "Newton" hoped the award and the film's commercial success creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema.

bagged the Best Supporting for "Irada", which was named Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation.

Divya said it is such achievements that make an feel alive again.

scored the Best Choreography Award for "Gori tu latth maar" from "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha".

winning composer A.R. Rahman won two honours -- music direction award for Tamil film "Kaatru Veliyidai" and acing background music for "Mom".

" is giving a run for its money," Kapur, who led a 10-member jury for this year's Film Awards, told IANS.

"The standard of performances in some of the regional films is completely stunning. Hindi films cannot compete with them, not in the state they are... And I know why... Our Hindi films try too hard to become everything. These are rooted and that's why they are able to make it," Kapur added.

Rima Das' "Village Rockstars", about the spirit of poor but fun-loving children, also won the Best Editing honour for the filmmaker. The movie, apart from being named Best Feature Film, got Best honour for Bhanita Das and for Mallika Das.

Utpal Borpujari, whose debut feature film "Ishu" won the Best Assamese Film award, said "Village Rockstars" has given the Assamese film community a reason to rejoice.

S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus "Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" won the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment, apart from bagging the Best Special Effects honour.

Riddhi Sen won the Best for Bengali film "Nagarkirtan", which has even got Best Costume Designer, Best Artist and a Award.

The Best title was bagged by Jayaraj for "Bhayanakam", which also won Best Screenplay (Adapted) and Best Cinematography.

In the music category, veteran and won the best playback singers, while J.M. Prahalad won in the best lyrics category for the song "Muthuratna".

for Best Debut Film of a went to "Sinjar", a movie from Lakshwadweep, which was also named the Best Jasari Film.

Marathi movie "Dhappa" was awarded the Nargis Dutt Award For Best Feature Film On Integration, while Malayalam movie "Aaalorukkam", directed by V.C. Abhilash was awarded the Best Film on Social Issues.

Other regional films that won include "Kachcha Limboo" (Marathi), "Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum" (Malayalam), "Hebbettu Ramakka" (Kannada), "Hello Arsi" (Oriya), "To Let" (Tamil), "Ghazi" (Telugu), "Mayurakshi" (Bengali) and "Dhh" (Gujarati).

The Best Children's Film was given to Marathi movie "Mhorkya", and Best honour is shared by "The Fish Curry" and "The Basket".