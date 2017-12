Not much done for women security since Nirbhaya rape case: Arvind Kejriwal

Recalling the infamous 2012 December 16 gang-rape incident, Chief on Saturday lamented that not enough has been towards bolstering the of women, but asserted that his would soon install CCTV cameras across the capital.



Addressing a gathering at the inauguration of a loop at a flyover in Mukundpur, he announced that unauthorised colonies will have proper facilities like roads and water and sewer lines in two-three years.



"A few years ago, on this day, the Nirbhaya incident took place. I don't think, together we all have taken any bold steps towards bolstering the of women. It is a matter of concern for all of us and we should not indulge in blaming each other."But, I am happy that the PWD has taken a solid step in this direction. The tenders for installing CCTV cameras in have been opened. I was talking to the minister, and perhaps if there are no impediments to technical evaluation, soon we will have CCTV cameras across the city," he said.In the run-up to the 2015 Assembly elections, the had promised to install CCTV cameras across the capital.Satyendra Jain, who was present on the occasion, had said in November that the has floated tenders to install around 140,000 CCTV cameras across the capital.Installation of these cameras was expected to be completed within five months, he had said.As per the plan, around 2,000 cameras would be installed in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies inOn the unauthorised colonies, said: "Big projects and big roads are important, and our is working on several projects. But, our concern is also the unauthorised colonies, where people are living hellish lives.""But, in two-three years, leaving aside a few colonies, all unauthorised colonies, will have the proper facility of roads, water, sewer and gutter. Those 30-35 (colonies) have forest or ASI issues," he said.On December 12, 2012, a physiotherapy student was gang-raped in a moving bus, and dumped on the streets under the cover of darkness in south Delhi, sparking outrage at home and abroad, with many citizens taking to streets demanding proper for women.