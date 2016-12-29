Not only Bharat Ratna, AIADMK wants Nobel Peace Prize for Jayalalithaa

Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Thursday requested the Union government to declare their late leader and former chief minister J.Jayalalithaa's birthday as the National Farmers' Day and award her with posthumously.

The party also resolved to whatever was necessary so that is awarded the and the for implementing various welfare schemes.

The party passed a resolution to this effect at his general council meeting held in Chennai.

According to the resolution had always called herself a farmer and has implemented several welfare schemes for the farmers as the state chief minister.

The birthday of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh - December 23 - is commemorated as Kisan Divas or Farmer's Day.