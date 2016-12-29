TRENDING ON BS
Not only Bharat Ratna, AIADMK wants Nobel Peace Prize for Jayalalithaa

The party passed a resolution to this effect at his general council meeting held in Chennai

IANS  |  Chennai 

Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party on Thursday requested the Union government to declare their late leader and former chief minister J.Jayalalithaa's birthday as the National Farmers' Day and award her with Bharat Ratna posthumously.

The party also resolved to whatever was necessary so that Jayalalithaa is awarded the Nobel Peace Prize and the Ramon Magsaysay award for implementing various welfare schemes.

The party passed a resolution to this effect at his general council meeting held in Chennai.

According to the resolution Jayalalithaa had always called herself a farmer and has implemented several welfare schemes for the farmers as the state chief minister.

The birthday of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh - December 23 - is commemorated as Kisan Divas or Farmer's Day.

 

