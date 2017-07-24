TRENDING ON BS
Not sure whether 39 Indians abducted from Mosul are living or dead: Iraq

After Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul, India is seeking its help to locate the 39 missing labourers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Iraqi Special Forces soldiers celebrate after reaching the bank of the Tigris river as their fight against Islamic State militants continues in parts of the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Photo: AP/PTI
Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Eshaiker al-Jafari on Monday said his government has no substantial evidence whether the 39 Indians who went missing in Mosul three years ago have been killed or are still alive.

"We don't know whether they are dead or alive. We are equally concerned. There is no substantial evidence whether they are alive or not. We are making the best efforts," he told reporters after meeting Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan here.


Al-Jaafari began his five-day visit to India today.

After Iraqi forces recaptured Mosul from ISIS, India is seeking its help to locate the 39 missing Indian labourers, mostly from Punjab, who are kidnapped in Mosul three years ago.

