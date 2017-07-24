Not sure whether 39 Indians abducted from Mosul are living or dead: Iraq

Iraqi Foreign Minister on Monday said his government has no substantial evidence whether the 39 Indians who went missing in three years ago have been killed or are still alive.



"We don't know whether they are dead or alive. We are equally concerned. There is no substantial evidence whether they are alive or not. We are making the best efforts," he told reporters after meeting Oil Minister here.



Al-Jaafari began his five-day visit to India today.After Iraqi forces recaptured from ISIS, India is seeking its help to locate the 39 missing Indian labourers, mostly from Punjab, who are kidnapped in three years ago.

