The annual admission season has kicked off and with it has begun parents’ rush to get their wards admitted to good colleges. Demonetisation, which was expected to curb hoarding of black money in cash, seems to have had little effect on the practice of cash-for-seats in educational institutions.

As in other years, seats are being sold to the highest bidder and, that too, in cash. A message that a parent received from a university based in south India promised an engineering seat in the management quota even if the candidate had just about passed the requisite exams.