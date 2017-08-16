Now, 125 vehicles to deliver vegetables at consumer doorstep in Mumbai

Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched "Farmer market on wheel - Namo Yuva Rojgar Kendra", an initiative to supply agri produce, primarily vegetables and on wheels at consumers' doorstep.

Under this initiative, farmers will bring in their produce to the district centres (kendra) for upfront cash realisation which, according to the project director Prasad Lad, would be uploaded on a vehicle owned and maintained by a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Initially, the project will ply 125 vehicles across to transport and retail agri produce which would be extended across all districts in the state later, Lad said.

is the brainchild of Lad, president of Mi Abhiyan-Abhiman and Shri Swami Samarth Shetkari Utpadak. Lad asserted that the initiative will be different from the now defunct Agro and Fruit Processing Corporation (MAFCO).

As the farmers of states need infrastructure to store vegetables and fruits, the government is reviving the defunct Mafco also, Fadnavis said.