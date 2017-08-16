TRENDING ON BS
Now, 125 vehicles to deliver vegetables at consumer doorstep in Mumbai

Farmers to bring produce to district centres, get paid upfront; BJP men to ensure last-mile delivery

Dilip Kumar Jha  |  Mumbai 

Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has launched "Farmer market on wheel - Namo Yuva Rojgar Kendra", an initiative to supply agri produce, primarily vegetables and fruits on wheels at consumers' doorstep. 

Under this initiative, farmers will bring in their produce to the district centres (kendra) for upfront cash realisation which, according to the project director Prasad Lad, would be uploaded on a vehicle owned and maintained by a group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Initially, the project will ply 125 vehicles across Mumbai to transport and retail agri produce which would be extended across all districts in the state later, Lad said.

Namo Yuva Rojgar Kendra is the brainchild of Lad, president of Mi Mumbai Abhiyan-Abhiman and Shri Swami Samarth Shetkari Utpadak. Lad asserted that the initiative will be different from the now defunct Maharashtra Agro and Fruit Processing Corporation (MAFCO).

As the farmers of states need infrastructure to store vegetables and fruits, the Maharashtra government is reviving the defunct Mafco also, Fadnavis said. 

