Now, 500,000 railway staff will sport designer uniforms by Ritu Beri

Suresh Prabhu said uniforms of all customer-facing roles will be refurbished to distinguished them

The customer-facing staff of will be sporting designer uniforms complete with fluorescent jackets and black and yellow from this festive season in October.



About 500,000 railway employees comprising on-board staff, TTEs, station masters, guards, drivers and catering personnel will be in new uniforms designed by fashion designer for the



With the Indian Railway logo embossed, half and full sleeve in black and yellow combinations have been designed for the front office staff.



Another set of in white with black border has been created for the catering staff deployed in trains.



Two types of half-fluorescent jackets - yellow and green - are being designed keeping TTEs, and drivers in mind.



Railway Minister in his 2016-17 budget address had said, "The uniforms of all customer-facing roles will be refurbished to clearly distinguished them on our network."



Currently, including TTEs, station masters and wear uniforms which were designed long ago.



The transformation journey of through new uniform designs reflects the renowned spirit of the organisation, said a senior Railway Ministry official.



The new uniform will also be given to the technical staff in workshops and production units.



"We are examining the new designs of uniforms submitted by and decision on final selection would be taken shortly," he added.



There could be some alterations and changes, if necessary, after the initial trial in some rail divisions.



The new design would be tried on a few Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains first as part of Project Swarn and later on it would be extended to other services.



Project Swarn envisages complete makeover in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains to enhance travelling experience of passengers.



is planning to unveil the brand new look Rajdhani/Shatabdi trains with smartly dressed on-board staff on October 2.

