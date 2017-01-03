Now, a smart police station opens in Thane and it has a gym, kids block

Commissioner Param Bir Singh inaugurated the newly developed Wagle Estate station, comprising modern technological facilities and a special ward for juveniles in Thane.

The existing station was selected to be developed into a model station three months back.

On the occasion last evening, Singh said the station consists of facilities like fully computerised system facilitating paperless working, wifi, CCTV cameras, separate space for visitors and a gym in the premises.

He said the highlight of the station is the block 'muskan', which is made for children to make them feel safe and comfortable among policemen and at the station.

The walls of the block comprise colourful pictures of cartoon characters, while the entire station also has pictures and paintings, the senior official said.

On the lines of Wagle Estate station, as many as 33 stations under the Commissionerate would also be developed into Smart stations.

On having a gym in the station premises, Singh said policemen and women should keep themselves fit by making the optimum use of the fitness centre.

Joint Commissioner of Asutosh Dhumbre, Additional CP Makarand Ranade (Crime), Yashasvi Yadav (Welfare), and other senior officials were also present.